Thursday November 11, 2021
Watch: Charles gives 'reassuring response' to royal fan's question about Queen Elizabeth's health

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Prince Charles gave a reassuring response when a well-wisher asked about the Queen Elizabeth who spent a night at London hospital last month.

The Prince of Wales was about the health of his mother  during a ceremony at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. He was joined by his wife  The Duchess of Cornwall.

According to a royal expert, the Queen  is understood to be resting at Windsor Castle.

Richard Palmer, a senior royal correspondent, said the Queen was well enough to preside over a Privy Council meeting of some of her government ministers via video link from Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cornwall honours the fallen during a ceremony at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.