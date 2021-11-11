Watch: Charles gives 'reassuring response' to royal fan's question about Queen Elizabeth's health

Prince Charles gave a reassuring response when a well-wisher asked about the Queen Elizabeth who spent a night at London hospital last month.

The Prince of Wales was about the health of his mother during a ceremony at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. He was joined by his wife The Duchess of Cornwall.

According to a royal expert, the Queen is understood to be resting at Windsor Castle.



Richard Palmer, a senior royal correspondent, said the Queen was well enough to preside over a Privy Council meeting of some of her government ministers via video link from Windsor Castle on Wednesday.



The Duchess of Cornwall honours the fallen during a ceremony at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.





