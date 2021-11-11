Queen Elizabeth pulls out of important event on doctors' advice

Queen Elizabeth will attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, watching from a Foreign Office balcony as in the past few years, Buckingham Palace says.
The British monarch has pulled out of attending the General Synod on Nov 16 on her doctors' advice.
The Earl of Wessex will attend the General Synod service and opening session as planned, the palace says.
The Queen spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland last month .
She cancelled her visit to Northern Ireland and COP26.
