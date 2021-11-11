 
Thursday November 11, 2021
Queen Elizabeth pulls out of important event on doctors' advice

Queen Elizabeth last month spent a night in hospital

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
 
Queen Elizabeth will attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, watching from a Foreign Office balcony as in the past few years, Buckingham Palace says.

The British monarch  has pulled out of attending the General Synod on Nov 16 on her doctors' advice.

The Earl of Wessex will attend the General Synod service and opening session as planned, the palace says.

 The Queen  spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland last month .

She  cancelled her  visit to Northern Ireland and  COP26. 