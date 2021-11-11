Bella Hadid shows off her incredible physique in sizzling outfit

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid set pulses racing as she donned a leopard print dress in a new photoshoot.

The supermodel amazed fans with her true beauty in stylish dress and high heels during holiday campaign.

The fashionista showcased her fit physique as a party girl for Michael Kors holiday campaign, looking out of this world in a sultry minidress which accessorised with metallic platform sandals for the label's Christmas campaign.

Her gorgeous dress features a bodycon fit, accentuated by spaghetti straps and fluffy feather hem.



Bella Hadid previously gave fans just a glimpse into mental health struggles in a series of tearful selfies shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

