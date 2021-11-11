Bella Hadid shows off her incredible physique in sizzling outfit

 
Thursday November 11, 2021
By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid set pulses racing as she donned a leopard print dress in a new photoshoot.

The supermodel amazed fans with her true beauty in stylish dress and high heels during holiday campaign.

The fashionista showcased her fit physique as a party girl for Michael Kors holiday campaign, looking out of this world in a sultry minidress which accessorised with metallic platform sandals for the label's Christmas campaign.

Her gorgeous dress features a bodycon fit, accentuated by spaghetti straps and fluffy feather hem.

Bella Hadid previously gave fans just a glimpse into mental health struggles in a series of tearful selfies shared to Instagram on Tuesday.