Vicky Kaushal recalls growing up in financial crisis

Vicky Kaushal recalls growing up in difficult financial crisis

Vicky Kaushal recently talked about growing up in difficult financial conditions as he highlighted his family’s journey.

As the Sanju star decided to flaunt his survival skills on Discovery Plus’ Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Kaushal found himself familiar with the tough living hood.

The Raazi actor told the viewers that his childhood house did not even have a separate kitchen or bathroom.

The episode which is slated to release on Friday will show Kaushal stating, “I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we've created.”

“A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family's journey,” he said.

Detailing his families’ journey, the 33-year-old actor said, “And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey.”

The Sanju star is in the spotlight lately for his engagement rumours with the Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif.

However, none of them has given a nod to the speculations.