Asim Azhar drops special wish for Pakistan ahead of Australia semi-final

Singer Asim Azhar is prepping to support the country in today's T20 world cup semi-final.
Turning to his Instagram, Asim shared a boomerang clip with his fans, gearing up for Pakistan vs. Australia match on Thursday.
"Guess where we going today," Asim asked fans on his Instagram Stories.
Turning to his Twitter earlier, the Teriyaan singer shared his excitement earlier in the day.
"AAJ KI SHAAM, PAKISTAN KE NAAM Sab duaa karain humare boys shaandaar tareeke se final mai pohanchce aaj InshaAllah!!! Aameen" tweeted Asim.
