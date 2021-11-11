Pete Davidson roasts Jonas brothers in new Netflix show: 'I'm a huge fan!'

Comedian Pete Davidson is taking a dig at Jonas brothers in Netflix's variety special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

In a short clip dropped by the streaming giant on Wednesday, host Kenan Thompson is seen talking to Pete Davidson, who's in the audience rocking a "I <3 Jonas" t-shirt.

"I'm a huge fan!" Pete confesses. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket!"

Davidson then goes on to poke fun at Nick's acting career.

"Show some respect! Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," Davidson quips as the Jonas Brothers laugh on stage.

"Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous,' that would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it," said Davidson, leaving audience in splits.