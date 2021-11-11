Khloe Kardashian catches backlash as she throws lavish birthday bash for loved one amid Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian caught backlash as she put up a lavish Barbie-themed birthday display for her niece Dream on Wednesday amid Astroworld tragedy where at least eight people lost their lives.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's latest gesture left her fans divided as she celebrated her niece's 5th birthday in a lavish way, with some criticised the move while others called it a sweet gesture.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over Astroworld tragedy as attendees seek answers from officials, concert organizers and Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott.



The 37-year-old The Good American entrepreneur shared a series of clips from the extravagant event on Instagram Stories, showing extensive balloon display that included the message 'Happy Birthday Dream.'

The eye-catching display also included a life-sized Barbie box set with a massive Barbie dream house sitting on a table in the back of the Calabasas, California home where Rob and Dream reside.

Khloe captioned a shot of the display, 'A literal Barbie dream!!!! Thank you @balloonandpaper.'



Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe was looking smashing in a patterned olive green outfit with a silver necklace and her blonde locks parted. While, Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a large pink bow, with a pink Barbie shirt and silver shorts.