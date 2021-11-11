Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali celebrate 10 years of Rockstar with video chat

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali are marking the decade-long fan following of film Rockstar with a special video call.

The movies, that also stars Nargis Fakhri and Sanjana Sanghi, was released on November 11,2011.

Sharing a snippet from their video call, Sanghi turned to her Instagram to pen an elaborate note to cherish the movie.

"And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever," began Sanghi.

She continued," Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt,"

Sanghi later went on to thank singer AR Rehman, who arranged the impromptu video chat.