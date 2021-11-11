Jerry Douglas, former ‘The Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88

The actor died following a brief illness, his family announced on Wednesday

Jerry Douglas, star of the US television show, The Young and the Restless, passed away on November 9, reported Variety. He was 88.

The actor, who portrayed John Abbott on the CBS show for more than 30 years, died following a brief illness, his family announced on Wednesday.

Douglas’ former co-workers expressed grief at his passing, saying that he left a lasting mark and will be “sorely missed”.

Anthony Morina, executive producer of the show, also issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas.”

“Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family,” he added.

The actor was born Jerry Rubenstein on November 12, 1932, in Massachusetts, and grew up in New England.

His other acting credits on TV include Melrose Place, Cold Case, Hunter, The Greatest American Hero, and This is the Life.