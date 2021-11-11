Jerry Douglas, former ‘The Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88

Jerry Douglas, star of the US television show, The Young and the Restless, passed away on November 9, reported Variety. He was 88.
The actor, who portrayed John Abbott on the CBS show for more than 30 years, died following a brief illness, his family announced on Wednesday.
Douglas’ former co-workers expressed grief at his passing, saying that he left a lasting mark and will be “sorely missed”.
Anthony Morina, executive producer of the show, also issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas.”
“Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family,” he added.
The actor was born Jerry Rubenstein on November 12, 1932, in Massachusetts, and grew up in New England.
His other acting credits on TV include Melrose Place, Cold Case, Hunter, The Greatest American Hero, and This is the Life.
McConaughey said he's not opposed to the vaccine for kids older than 11, and that his son is also vaccinated
Joshi found the recording last year, stored away among other belongings in his attic at home
An artist exhibiting Justin Bieber’s fake art-pieces was exposed and hit by a legal blow
Kris Jenner is reportedly worried for her 24-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner 'losing millions'
'For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN,' jokes Dwayne Johsnson
Ed Sheeran talked about conceiving his daughter, Lyra saying, "I did think it was a miracle"