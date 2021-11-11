Matthew McConaughey clarifies stance against vaccine mandate for kids

Actor Matthew McConaughey has clarified his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids a day after his comments opposing it made headlines.
The Dallas Buyers Club star, who’d earlier said that he wants to “find out more information” before mandating the vaccine for kids, turned to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to clear the apparent misunderstanding.
McConaughey explained that when he said, “I couldn’t mandate it (COVID vaccine) for kids just yet," he had been specifically referring to kids aged 5-11 year-old.
“What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” he added.
He closed his note by adding a simple advice for his followers: “I appreciate the ear and clarity. Just keep livin'."
