Ed Sheeran gets candid about conception struggles, calls her daughter a ‘miracle’

Ed Sheeran, during his appearance in The Breakfast Club, opened up on birth of his daughter Lyra after conception struggles.

The Grammy winner revealed that his wife, Cherry was about to consider receiving fertility treatment as the couple was trying for a while but could not have a child.

Sheeran stated, “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up,” The Mirror quoted.

The pair, during their trip to Antarctica, decided to receive medical consultation as soon as they get back home.

However, they never had to as their daughter 'miraculously' was conceived naturally.

The Shape of You hit-maker expressed, “I did think it was a miracle,” while the new born was also given a middle name ‘Antarctica’, after the couple’s memorable holiday.

The 30-year-old singer revealed, “So that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.”

Sheeran tied the knot with his childhood friend in 2019.