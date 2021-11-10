Prince Harry wins hearts of Americans with latest speech

Prince Harry has revealed that he sent an email to the chief executive of Twitter to warn him that the micro-blogging website s being used to stage political unrest in the U.S. capital.

Speaking at an online panel on misinformation in California, he said “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” Harry was quoted by Associated Press as saying at the RE:WIRED tech forum.

“That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.”

Social media sites have come under fire for not doing enough to halt the spread of misinformation and inciteful content, with the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump just one example. Big tech in general has been accused of putting growth and profits ahead of public safety.

Harry also accused other social media sites like Facebook of misleading “billions of people” with COVID and climate change misinformation. He also targeted YouTube, saying many videos spreading COVID misinformation were left up despite violating the site’s own policies.

“And worse, they came to the users via the recommendation tool within YouTube’s own algorithm versus anything that the user was actually searching for,″ he said. “It shows really that it can be stopped but also they didn’t want to stop it because it affects their bottom line.”

Hundreds of American Twitter users praised the Duke of Sussex for showing concern about the situation that had taken place at the US capital.