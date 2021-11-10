Kendall Jenner deeply saddened at Astroworld tragedy:’ I am at a loss of words’ 

Model Kendall Jenner expressed her sorrow at the tragic Astroworld incident that led to the loss of 8 precious lives.
Kendall exchanged her sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.
The deadly incident took place in Houston during Travis Scott’s concert.
Kendall took to her IG stories and penned a note saying, “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.”
The police have been conducting their operations in the affected areas and a lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott and the organisers of the event.
