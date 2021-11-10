Travis Scott known to promote violence during concerts

Amid Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy it was revealed that he used to encourage violence to the point where fans endangered their safety.
Over the years the rapper posted multiple photos on his Instagram account featuring fans being injured in various ways as a result from attending his own concert.
In some instances the rapper would notice an individual being injured and instead of helping them out he would glamuorise it by saying things like “SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN'T GIVE A [expletive]!!!" or "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT."
This comes as a major shock in light of the tragedy that took place this past weekend where eight died with many seriously injured when a crush took place during the concert.
