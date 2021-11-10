 
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Travis Scott known to promote violence during concerts

The shocking revelation comes after Travis Scott's Astroworld festival saw eight deaths with many more seriously injured

By Web Desk
November 10, 2021
Amid Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy it was revealed that he used to encourage violence to the point where fans endangered their safety.

Over the years the rapper posted multiple photos on his Instagram account featuring fans being injured in various ways as a result from attending his own concert.

In some instances the rapper would notice an individual being injured and instead of helping them out he would glamuorise it by saying things like “SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN'T GIVE A [expletive]!!!" or "IT'S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT."

This comes as a major shock in light of the tragedy that took place this past weekend where eight died with many seriously injured when a crush took place during the concert. 