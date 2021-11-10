Semi final: England vs New Zealand live score, Eng vs NZ cricket match ball by ball updates

New Zealand´s captain Kane Williamson (L) and to England´s captain Eoin Morgan (2R) shake hands during the toss prior to the start of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2021. — AFP

New Zealand wont the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first semis of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Squad

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Live updates of the match are available below the line.





