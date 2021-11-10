‘Eternals’ star Kumail Nanjiani surprises cinema-goers

Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo in the Marvel flick, was a surprise guest at an 'Eternals' screening

Kumail Nanjiani surprised movie-goers who had come to watch his latest film Eternals with a surprise appearance in the theatre!

Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo in the Marvel flick, was a surprise guest at the film’s screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.

TMZ has since obtained a video of him stepping out in front of the cinema screen and delivering an impromptu speech to the theatre crowd before his film rolled out.

The Big Sick star joked that he’s the guy who usually gets his butt kicked in movies but that this time, the tables had turned.

The crowd is also seen cheering as he walks out and joins director Chloe Zhao and Marvel CEO Kevin Feige.