Meghan Markle's brother issues apology for asking Harry to cancel royal wedding

Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has issued an apology to Prince Harry for urging him to call off the royal wedding.



In an appearance on Australia’s Big Brother VIP on Monday, Thomas was made to pen an apology letter.



“Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” Thomas read from his letter, reported Page Six.

Thomas had in 2018 wrote a letter to Harry calling Meghan a 'jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.'

Expressing regret over the letter, Thomas said, “I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart.

The reality TV contestant added, “I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything.”