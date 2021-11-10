 ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects 100 crore in five days

Bollywood’s much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, has entered the 100 crore club within five days of its release.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has amassed 102.81 crore at the domestic box office since its release on Friday, November 5.
This is Akshay Kumar’s 15th film to enter the 100 crore club.
Director Rohit Shetty turned to Instagram and shared the statistic with the fans and thanked them for their love and support.
Katrina and Akshay also shared the same post and expressed their gratitude to the fans for the 100 crore milestone.
Film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.
It was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.
