Wendy Williams updates fans on health amid hiatus from TV show

The famed host assured her fans that she’s ‘doing everything she can to get back to work’

Wendy Williams gave fans an update to fans on her health, after taking a brief hiatus from her talk show.

Williams however did not give a return date, after contracting a ‘breakthrough case of Covid-19’ in September.

Taking to Instagram in a statement, the presenter said, "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected."

She added, "I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there."

In September, Williams was rushed to the hospital for a mental health check-up. She is currently battling a chronic condition called lymphoedema.