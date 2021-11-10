Scott Disick romantically linked to Hana Cross after Kourtney’s engagement

US reality TV star Scott Disick was spotted with British model Brooklyn Beckham's former sweetheart Hana Cross following the engagement of his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian last month.



Scott, father of three, was photographed with model Hana, 23 in Malibu, California on Monday night.

According to media reports, Scott and Hana enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant.

The 38-year-old was spotted with Hana for the first time since his split with Amelia Hamlin recently.

This is also the first time, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been linked to a lady nearly a month after Kourtney Kardashian was engaged to US musician Travis Barker on October 17.

Meanwhile, Hana and Brooklyn split in 2019 after dating for a year.

Brooklyn is now engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.