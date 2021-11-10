Prince George ate live ant like a ‘hero’ after meeting Bear Grylls

Grylls met Prince George at the King’s Cup Regatta in 2019 where they ate an ant together

Extreme adventurer Bear Grylls says his 2019 encounter with Britain’s Prince George was one for the books!

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Grylls, 47, recalled meeting the young prince at the King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight where he dared George to eat a live ant and he did!

According to Grylls’ recollection, the prince’s maternal grandmother Carole Middleton had specially called him over to meet the then 6-year-old, who is a huge fan of his.

“… Just as we were chatting a stream of ants went across his (George) feet, and him and me looked at them, he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes, and I said, 'Come on, we've got to eat one,' and he said 'Oh really?' and we ate,” shared Grylls.

Grylls said that it was a “privilege to give the future King his first ant” and that the little prince’s eyes had “lit up as they do with anyone when they're out in the wild and they face a few fears.”

“What a little hero!” he added.

He even mentioned George’s milestone when he went up on stage for the awards ceremony after winning the Regatta, making his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton laugh.

“Prince George, your first ant you ate today... And that is a great moment. Well done, you,” he recalled saying.