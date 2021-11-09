Princess Diana never truly wanted to part ways with Prince Charles: Read More

Late Princess Diana never wanted to give up on her marriage with Prince Charles despite his affair with Camilla as per reports.
The royal expert Emma Cooper has opened up on the truth behind Diana's marriage to Charles.
The insider told US Weekly, “I don’t think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up. Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, ‘You’re separated. You need to get divorced.’ And I think she never, ever — did she really want to do that? Look, I don’t know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her.”
She further added, “On the day Diana’s divorce papers came through, she sat there on her own in Kensington Palace, and she told [royal correspondent Jennie Bond] that the one thing she wanted to do was just pick up the phone and speak to Charles and I just thought, ‘Wow,’ Then she said, ‘Oh, but I couldn’t because I know he’d just think I was silly again.’ And I thought, ‘That’s somebody who is not walking out of a marriage without feeling emotion.’ And actually, on that day, she was also wearing her wedding ring. She was photographed with her wedding ring on. So, I don’t think she ran out of that marriage.”
Their marriage broke down due to Prince Charles' affair with his former girlfriend Camilla Parker.
Princess Diana died a tragic death.
