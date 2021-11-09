Katie Price accepts her blunder that might cause a chaos

Katie Price has finally admitted that she was wrong an 'could have killed someone' as she opened up on drink-drive crash on Monday.

The former glamour model pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, following a single vehicle collision.

The 43-year-old star was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs.



Katie, in a teaser for an upcoming YouTube video, admitted that she could have killed herself or someone else in the crash.

In the video first shared on Katie’s Instagram stories, the star said: ‘I got in my car. Had a collision. I regret it. I’ve upset people around me, and I have upset myself.'

She continued: 'I could have been hurt, I could have been dead. I could have killed someone, or I could have injured someone.'

Katie Price, in the clip which appears to have been deleted, promised that she and fiancé Carl Woods would ‘explain what happened’. The star acknowledged and took full responsibility for her actions apologised.

Katie's defence solicitor Joe Harrington, during her hearing in September, told the court: ‘She has had a lot of personal problems recently.' Katie is due to be sentenced on December 15, having had her sentence deferred so she could access treatment.