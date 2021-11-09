Victoria Beckham's hubby David seems to join her in fashion world as he goes shirtless to thrill fans

Legendary footballer David Beckham stunned everyone as he went shirtless to showed off his impressive abs, creating Christmas art.
Victoria's husband sent fans wild as he shared a shirtless video to Instagram on Thursday, showing Christmas themed artwork with a football.
He captioned the clip: 'Created a bit of a mess at work today…'
The famous footballer, in the video, is covered from head to toe in paint of all different colours as he deftly aimed the ball and caught it as it bounces back.
The hunk posted clip of him lining up to kick a paint covered ball at a huge canvas in a plug for his Haig Club whisky brand.
It was a thrilling hit for his adoring fans, David Beckham then ditched his shirt and shoes to show off his impressive collection of tattoos, wearing only a simple pair of paint splattered white jeans.
