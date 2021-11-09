The Crown's Elizabeth Debecki stuns in Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress'

Season 5 of The Crown will touch upon important events leading to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' divorce.

Amongst many historic moments from the 1990s that are expected to feature in the upcoming season of the show, the one with Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress' is making rounds on the internet.

Photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will be essaying the role of the Princess of Wales this season, are going viral from the sets of the show. In the shots, Debicki emerges from a car in a black off-the shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline. She is seen pairing her look with a sheer pair of black stockings,a black clutch, and multi-string pearl choker adored with a large cut stone.

Diana's dress was dubbed the 'revenge-dress' after husband Charles opened up about being unfaithful to the Princess on national television in documentary “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role.”