Hailey Bieber to change her fashion look in near future

Hailey Bieber, who teams her high-fashion looks with cosy footwear, somehow feels the pain of missing it in future as she seems to change it.

A large number of celebrities have already parted ways with their slippers by now, but the Justin Bieber's sweetheart remains rather attached to the brand and she’s not afraid to show it.

The 25-year-old model is a sucker for comfortable shoes as she is often spotted rocking her fuzzy slides in public.

The fashionista has been teaming her high-fashion looks with Uggs. When she’s not in her Air Jordans, she’s warding off the chill in the brand’s snug slides and boots. Hailey’s platform Uggs could not be more 2021.

Bieber added the Fluff Yeah sliders to her wardrobe in autumn, and she wore a zingy acid-yellow pair of the Oh Yeah sandals last summer. Now, she’s upped her Ugg game just in time for winter: the Neumel zip-front suede boots in Ugg’s signature Chestnut shade are Hailey’s current favourite creature comfort.

The model recently paired her new booties with a snug intarsia cardigan from Coach and a brown jumper. She undid the zips of her Neumels, to allow her white socks to peep through. Her tousled bronde locks only added to the “just got out of bed” appeal, while her Saint Laurent sunglasses were a touch of fashion.



Hailey Bieber is not the only fan of Ugg as Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Rihanna are also devotees, while early supporters include Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Paris Hilton, the It-girls who championed its functional footwear through he 2000s.