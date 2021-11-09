Yasir Hussain shares romantic PISA picture with Iqra Aziz: See Photo

Yasir Hussain is touching on his love for wife Iqra Aziz with an adorable photo.
The Lahore Se Aagey star turned to his Instagram on Monday to share a picture with wife Iqra from Dubai.
In the artistic portrait, Iqra was seen wearing a flowing black eastern gown whereas Yasir donned a teal coat.
"Sari dunya ki mohabbat se kinara kar k Humny rakha hai Faqat khud ko tumhara kar k," lovingly captioned Yasir alongside the photo.
Yasir and Iqra were recently spotted in Dubai to attend PISA awards. The trip comes after Yasir's hosting gig in Turkey for IPPA.
