9-year-old in coma after being trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld

Ezra Blount reportedly has brain swelling, organ damage, and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount is fighting for his life after getting trampled in the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival over the weekend, reported People.

Ezra, who is currently in a medically-induced coma at the Texas Children’s Hospital, was sitting on his father Treston Blount’s shoulders at the concert when the stampede began, killing 8 and injuring hundreds.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Ezra fell into the crowd and was trampled after his father Treston passed out from the pressure of the surge.

“He (Ezra) was listed as a John Doe because nobody knew his name and the father was still at the venue in the medical facilities,” said Ezra’s grandfather, Bernon Blount.

Ezra’s family says the young boy has brain swelling, which got “progressively worse on Monday, and that all of his organs are damaged. Doctors believe he also suffered from a cardiac arrest.

In a latest development, Scott announced on Monday that he will bear the funeral costs of those who had died at the ill-fated show, reported Variety.