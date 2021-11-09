ECB chief Tom Harrison in Pakistan to defuse tensions with PCB

England Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison. Photo: Getty Images

LAHORE: In a bid to repair its relations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and defuse the tensions that erupted after the cancellation of October's T20 tour, England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison on Tuesday arrived in Lahore.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison will meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja this afternoon.

English cricket's top administrator has flown to Pakistan to establish close relations with the cricket board. In his brief visit, the ECB chief will discuss England's visit to Pakistan in 2022.

Per details, Harrison will assure PCB of a full tour next year. Harrison's visit to Pakistan is brief as he is due in the UAE later this week for an International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives' meeting.

Relations between Pakistan and English cricket boards were strained after England cancelled its Pakistan tour in September, citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” as the reason behind their decision, just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns.