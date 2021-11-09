Jana Kramer can 'barely talk' about first holiday after Mike Caussin divorce

Jana Kramer is apprehensive ahead of her first Christmas after divorce from Mike Caussin.

Speaking with US Weekly in a recent interview, Kramer confessed that she is barely able to talk about the heartbreaking feeling.

"It is not going to be easy," said the 37-year-old star. "I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough."



"Next year I can’t even think about not having them on Christmas Eve night. Instead of, kind of, future tripping, I’m like, ‘OK, just take it day by day,’"Kramer told Us.



Despite her excitement to celebrate holidays just with her kids, Jana is also 'scared' of how her yearly traditions will turn out without Caussin.

"I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too," she asserted.



"I need to find something that is just us — that I haven’t done from years [past],she continued, "I remember seeing the first Christmas lights and, in my head, I was like, ‘Shoot, here we are.’ It made me sad."



The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021.