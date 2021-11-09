Jana Kramer can 'barely talk' about first holiday after Mike Caussin divorce

Jana Kramer is apprehensive ahead of her first Christmas after divorce from Mike Caussin.
Speaking with US Weekly in a recent interview, Kramer confessed that she is barely able to talk about the heartbreaking feeling.
"It is not going to be easy," said the 37-year-old star. "I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough."
"Next year I can’t even think about not having them on Christmas Eve night. Instead of, kind of, future tripping, I’m like, ‘OK, just take it day by day,’"Kramer told Us.
Despite her excitement to celebrate holidays just with her kids, Jana is also 'scared' of how her yearly traditions will turn out without Caussin.
"I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too," she asserted.
"I need to find something that is just us — that I haven’t done from years [past],she continued, "I remember seeing the first Christmas lights and, in my head, I was like, ‘Shoot, here we are.’ It made me sad."
The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021.
Experts believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are getting ‘beat at their own game’ as the ‘rug gets pulled from...
Lady Louise Windsor is at the cusp of a major decision as she turns 18 this year
The loving habit Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have inherited from Princess Diana takes Britain by surprise
Adele releases her brand new anthem of anxiety as part of a Holiday Ad
Meghan Markle has been accused by experts of ‘forcing the Queen’ into a corner
Meghan Markle recently got called out over her shocking instance to cross ‘centuries of royal protocol’