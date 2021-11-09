Zayn Malik's family urges singer to come back home after Yolanda altercation

British singer Zayn Malik's family is 'desperate' to reunite with their son in the UK.
As per The Sun, Zayn Malik's mother Trisha is struggling to see the songster struggle in silence and has requested him to return to Bradford.
"Zayn is having a hard time right now and his family just want him to return home to Bradford," reported the media outlet.
The source continued,"For Zayn’s mum [Trisha], she is having to watch her son struggle thousands of miles away and it is really difficult for her.A mother’s instinct is to protect her child and that is all she wants for Zayn."
The 28-year-old was sentenced to 360 days probation, an anger management course after alleged altercation with ex Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda in Pennsylvania.
Zayn has rejected to admit claims of pushing Yolanda into a dresser and verbal abuse.
Experts believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are getting ‘beat at their own game’ as the ‘rug gets pulled from...
Lady Louise Windsor is at the cusp of a major decision as she turns 18 this year
The loving habit Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have inherited from Princess Diana takes Britain by surprise
Adele releases her brand new anthem of anxiety as part of a Holiday Ad
Meghan Markle has been accused by experts of ‘forcing the Queen’ into a corner
Meghan Markle recently got called out over her shocking instance to cross ‘centuries of royal protocol’