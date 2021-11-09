Shah Rukh Khan’s manager skips SIT summons in Aryan Khan drugs probe

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani skipped Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioning in Aryan Khan drugs probe on Monday, citing health issues.

Chunkey Pandey’s brother, Chikky Pandey also failed to show up before SIT, citing Covid-19, reported Times of India.

Pandey reportedly helped K P Goasvi, another witness in the drug probe, to get in touch with SRK’s manager, Dadlani.

The news comes after recent reports of the star kid skipping Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) summon due to ‘covid-19 like symptoms’.

Earlier, Gosavi’s bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, filed a complaint with the police that he overheard Gosavi's phone call with Sam D'Souza.

Sail claimed that he heard Gosavi mentioning a Rs. 8 Crore payment to an NCB official, Sameer Wankhede.

After the bribery allegations on the official, the high-profile case was handed over to SIT.