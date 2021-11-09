Britney Spears awaits a ‘very interesting week ‘ahead of conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears embarked on a positive route as she penned down a hopeful message amid her 13-year-long conservatorship nearing to termination.

The Toxic singer who is awaiting the court’s hearing, slated for November 12, took to her Instagram on November 8 to share with her followers that she is excited to have an ‘interesting week’.

The Crossroads actor expressed in the caption, “This week is gonna be very interesting for me!!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life!”

Opening up on her past behaviours, the pop queen also ‘apologised for her anger’, adding that she’s ‘only human.’

“I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me,” she added.

“Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows. God bless you all and have a great day!,” the 39-year-old songster concluded.



