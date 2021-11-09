Lady Louise Windsor to become HRH Princess of Britain on 18th birthday: report

Lady Louise Windsor is currently at the cusp of a major life decision as she turns 19-years-old this year.

This possibility was discussed at length by Lady Louise’s mother, the Countess of Wessex during her interview with The Sunday Times.

She was quoted saying, "We try to educate them with the understanding that they will most likely have to work for a living.”



"That is why we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them after 18, but I think it is very unlikely."

Even Lady Louise’s younger brother James, Viscount Severn can take up the option when he turns 18 himself.

But it currently seems unlikely. What seems more feasible, however, is her father, Edward, getting the title of Duke of Edinburgh in light of Prince Philip’s passing.