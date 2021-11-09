Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting the rug ‘pulled from under their feet’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing their stake in the global market and will soon have the rug pulled from their feet.
This claim’s been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey following the Glasgow COP26 summit.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in self-promotional mode which puts them in a problematic situation when it comes to being relevant during Cop26.”
In a video discussion regarding the piece, Ms Tominey also added that the Sussexes are too busy “growing their bank balance” and presenting themselves as “global change leaders."
While touching on how other royals are starting to overtake the Sussex’s position, the Daily Telegraph's Associate Editor revealed, “The Royal Family have some good history when it comes to speaking out on the environment, they have a legacy, starting with the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince of Wales who covered environmental matters before they were fashionable.”
Ryan Reynolds highlights his fears surrounding the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son
Meghan Markle’s half-brother apologizes for asking Prince Harry to call off the wedding
Wendy Williams fans given rare update following news of host’s shocking health woes
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are gearing up for their 2021 American Music Awards performance of ‘Butter’
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's video with DiCaprio breaks the internet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently countries apart due to their work commitments