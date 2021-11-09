Prince George, Charlotte and Louis inherit ‘sweet habit’ passed down by Princess Diana

A habit Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have inherited from Princess Diana has taken royal fans by surprise.
Sources shed light on it all during their interview with the Daily Star.
The insider started off by detailing how Princess Diana made sure to instil this habit into her children, Prince Harry and Prince William.
Thus, making sure that they would, in turn, pass it down to generations.
During the course of their interview, the source explained it all in detail and claimed, “[William and Kate] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”
“Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”
Ryan Reynolds highlights his fears surrounding the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son
Meghan Markle’s half-brother apologizes for asking Prince Harry to call off the wedding
Wendy Williams fans given rare update following news of host’s shocking health woes
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are gearing up for their 2021 American Music Awards performance of ‘Butter’
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's video with DiCaprio breaks the internet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently countries apart due to their work commitments