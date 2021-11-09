‘Uncontrollable’ Meghan Markle bashed for ‘breaking centuries of royal protocol’

Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for consistently trying to ‘break centuries of royal protocol’.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Hilary Fordwich during a candid conversation with Dan Abrams on Newsnation.

Amid the conversation, Ms Fordwich was quoted saying, "Prince Harry obviously can't control his wife.”

“Because he knows very well you can't be a renegade royal over here in the US because you're breaking centuries of the royals staying out of politics. Not just American politics, all politics."