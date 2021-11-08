Priyanka Chopra lands in Dubai, shares a glimpse of stunning skyline

Priyanka Chopra landed in Dubai after her gorgeous Diwali celebrations with hubby Nick Jonas in their new LA residence.

Taking to Instagram, the Desi Girl posted a stunning night view of Dubai’s skyline on platform’s story to let her followers witness the breath-taking sight along with her.

The Quantico actor, while updating fans’ on her whereabouts, wrote on the video, “One night in Dubai’.

The star seemed glad to hit the UAE as she expressed on the short-clip, “So happy to be back @dubai”

Recently, the veteran had a stunning festive bash with the Sucker singer as the couple marked their first Diwali together in the new home.

Expressing her gratitude for her other half and loved ones, Chopra posted on Instagram, “ Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. .. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”

“And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali,” she added.



