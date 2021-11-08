Disney+ to offer discount for a month to boost subscribers

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service.
The promotion will begin on November 8 and will be valid for a week through November 14 for new and eligible returning subscribers in the United States and some other countries, Disney said in a statement.
Disney, which charges $7.99 per month for its streaming service in the United States, recently hinted at a slowdown in subscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Street downgrade.
Disney+, which has Star Wars and Avengers franchises in its portfolio, picked up more new subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic as theater closures prompted more people to turn to digital streaming to quench their entertainment needs.
As part of the promotions marking the launch of Disney+ two years ago, the company said it would provide other offers including an early entry into its theme parks for eligible subscribers.
Disney will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. - Reuters
