Roddy Ricch to donate his earnings to Astroworld victims' families

Astroworld performer Roddy Ricch made an emotional announcement as he mourned the loss of eight lives at the the Travis Scott starrer festival on Friday night.

The American rapper revealed his plans to donate his earrings from the night to bereaved families in an effort to show his support.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a story in which he tagged his management team and asked the victims’ family members to contact him.

The Grammy winner opened up, “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday."

"I'll b donating my net compensation to families of this incident. #Pray4Houston,” he added.

The rapper hit the NRG park’s stage just three hours before the mass causality.

Earlier, SZA and other performers from the event expressed grief over the incident and shared their condolences with those who lost their loved ones in the crowd surge in Houston.

The Grammy nominee took to her Twitter account to share, "Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock [and] don't even know what to say”

“just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," added the Good Days singer.



