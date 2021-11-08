Sarah Jessica Parker kept 6 seasons worth of Sex and the City outfits

Sarah Jessica Parker has said that her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw still lives in her but in her closet.

The Golden Globe winner spoke to Vogue saying that she owns all of her character’s clothes which she has worn over the span of six seasons.

"I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene," she said.

"I kept every single solitary thing."

The HBO show premiered in 1998 and in the show Sarah played the role of the iconic sex columnist who had an obsession with designer shoes.

While Sarah shared that she owns every clothing article worn by her most beloved character, the show’s costume designer Patricia Field said that she recently donated the character’s memorable tulle skirt, which was worn on the opening credits, to a charity.