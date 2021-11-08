Sunil Patil denies being the ‘mastermind’ in Aryan Khan’s drug case

Sunil Patil, who was alleged being the ‘mastermind’ behind Aryan Khan’s drugs raid, has completely denied any involvement in the case.

During his talk with news agency ANI, Patil said, “I am not the mastermind and have nothing much to do with this case. I have no contact with Sameer Wankhede”

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Mohit Kamboj held a press conference during which he claimed that Patil is the ‘mastermind’ behind the drugs bust.

He said, "Sunil Patil, who hails from Dhule, and has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for over two decades, was the brain behind the case.”

Times of India on Sunday reported a statement of a witness, named Vijay Pagare in which he revealed that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid was pre-planned and Shah Rukh Khan’s son was framed.

He also mentioned BJP worker, Manish Bhanushali, Sunil Patil, Sam D’Souza, KP Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede in his statement.