Katie Price visits her future in-laws, shares rare family photo

Former glamour model Katie Price grabbed a lunch with her future in-laws and shared a rare photo of fiancé Carl Woods' parents.
The 43-year-old star turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with Carl’s family as they enjoyed Sunday afternoon together.
She posted the sweet photo with caption “Had a nice roast with the in-laws” followed by a heart emoji.
Carl also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same picture with caption “Family Sunday Roast.”
Earlier, Katie penned down a sweet note for her family and team.
She said “My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight! I truly appreciate everything you do for me.”
