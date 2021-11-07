 
Perrie Edwards leaves fans swooning over adorable post for 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards marked her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 5th anniversary

By Web Desk
November 07, 2021
Little Mix star Perrie Edwards celebrated her fifth anniversary with her man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  in a way that got the fans swooning. 

The Sweet Melody hit-maker took to Instagram to mark the big day with a sweet snap of her and the Liverpool footballer as they posed on a boat and shared an adorable moment.

Captioning the snap, the singer called Alex her "baby daddy" referring to when the couple welcomed their first child together a few months ago.

"Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!" she captioned the post.

Even Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock could not help but comment on the Instagram post.