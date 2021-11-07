Perrie Edwards leaves fans swooning over adorable post for 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards celebrated her fifth anniversary with her man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a way that got the fans swooning.
The Sweet Melody hit-maker took to Instagram to mark the big day with a sweet snap of her and the Liverpool footballer as they posed on a boat and shared an adorable moment.
Captioning the snap, the singer called Alex her "baby daddy" referring to when the couple welcomed their first child together a few months ago.
"Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!" she captioned the post.
Even Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock could not help but comment on the Instagram post.
Jemima Khan was initially hired as an adviser to writer Tony Morgan for the show, but she has now backed out
Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra contracts Covid along with him
'Sooryavanshi' recorded fantastic numbers on the first day with collections of 26.50 crore
A witness revealed that the raid was planned by certain individuals to make money
Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi
Cardi B was left star-struck when she found herself in an unexpected celebrity crossover with Robert Pattinson