Ed Sheeran gets candid about his daughter Lyra’s Covid experience

Singer Ed Sheeran revealed that his 15 month old daughter Lyra had tested positive for Covid-19 along with him and how he deal with the ordeal.



The Bad Habits singer is reaching the end of his 2 week self isolation period.

In an interview at SiriusXM show with host Howard Stern, the Bad Habits singer said, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. My wife was away, so I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy" adding, “Three days were really bad.”

He further added, “I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

The singer will soon be returning to the studio.