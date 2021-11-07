 
Ed Sheeran gets candid about his daughter Lyra’s Covid experience

By Web Desk
November 07, 2021
Singer Ed Sheeran revealed that his 15 month old daughter Lyra had tested positive for Covid-19 along with him and how he deal with the ordeal.

The Bad Habits singer is reaching the end of his 2 week self isolation period.

In an interview at SiriusXM show with host Howard Stern, the Bad Habits singer said, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. My wife was away, so I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy" adding, “Three days were really bad.”

He further added, “I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

The singer will soon be returning to the studio.