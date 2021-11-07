Aryan Khan drug case: witness claims NCB raid was ‘pre-planned’

Amid the on-going roller-coaster ride of Aryan Khan’s drug case unfolding, a witness claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was ‘framed’ in the ‘pre-planned’ Narcotics Control Bureau cruise raid.

As per reports of Times of India, a witness named Vijay Pagare recorded his statement with Mumbai Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on November 4.

The outlet reported that during his statement, Pagare revealed that the infamous drug bust was apparently planned by certain individuals to make money.

The witness stated, “I have reasons to believe that the raid was pre-planned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case.”

“The entire strategy was finalised on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2,” quoted the outlet.

The witness also highlighted the alleged involvement of BJP worker Manish Bhanushali in the case.