Paul McCartney says he ‘never got around’ to telling John Lennon he loved him

Famed musician Paul McCartney regrets never telling his late friend and bandmate from The Beatles, John Lennon, that he loved him.

In a chat at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall for his new book, The Lyrics, McCartney said he never told Lennon that he loved him.

“You know, as 16-year-old, 17-year-old Liverpool kids, you could never say that, it just wasn’t done. So I never did. I never really just said: ‘John, love you man.’ I never got around to it,” he said.

“So now it’s just great to realise how much I love this man,” he shared.

“I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was. Because you are not messing around here, you are not just singing with Joe Bloggs. You are singing with John Lennon,” he went on to say.

McCartney also touched upon the intense popularity of The Beatles, saying: “It was four of us against the world. We were going into all these strange situations, and we had each other to deal with these situations.”