Mira Rajput on Dehli’s air pollution after Diwali: “This can't be my home”

Mira Rajput shared her concern over crackers on Diwali severely damaging air quality of the country’s capital, New Delhi.

The mother of two opened up on Instagram to appeal her followers not to burst crackers for celebrating the occasion as it’s harming the environment.

Posting a video on her IG story, Rajput first wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?”

She also dropped a shot of the city’s skyline and wrote, “This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit.”

“Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning,” she added.

A day after the festival, the city was labelled under ‘hazardous’ air quality category by authorities.

It was noted that bursting of crackers played a huge role in worsening of air quality.