‘Sooryavanshi’ chopper stunt gets a thumbs-up by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was left amazed with Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt in Sooryavanshi when he found out that the scene included in film is a real shot.

During their guest appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Rowdy Rathore star joined by Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, opened up about the action-packed film.

The movie’s director shared behind story of the much-appreciated chopper stunt that left the audience amazed.

"If you watch the film you will realise. What we did was, we harnessed the bike because it would fall otherwise,” he started explaining.

“His (Akshay Kumar's) job was to hold the ramp of the chopper. The chopper will take off a bit and then we will cut the shot, harness him and then take the next shot."

Shetty revealed that the star took a big risk of stunt attempt without the safety measure.

"We were shooting in Bangkok, I have no idea when he had a word with the pilot. He left the bike, held onto the ramp and the chopper took off.”

“He is without harness in that shot. We were left wondering what was happening," told Shetty.

Bachchan appeared quite impressed as he exclaimed, "Wow'.

However, the Laxmii actor added, "I would just say not to try. it was stupidity”

Bollywood Big B also warned the father of two, saying, “Sir, do not do it again, ever. It is very difficult.”