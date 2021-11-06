Prince Harry poised to return to UK as Queen struggles with deteriorating health

Harry is 'fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen'

Prince Harry is poised to return to UK as he fears about the health of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she spent a night at the hospital on October 20.



The Duke of Sussex cannot wait to meet the 95-year-old monarch, as his wife Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet stay back in the US.

According to a royal insider, "He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen.

"For all of his grievances with the Royal Family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly," the source told OK! magazine.

Earlier last month, Queen canceled her trip to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest and take on her duties slow.

The monarch also pulled out of her appearance at the Cop26 conference, and instead attended the event virtually.